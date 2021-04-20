DC tweak playing XI to suit Chennai pitch

Adv.

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC), who had played their first three Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, brought in changes for their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) to adjust to the slow and spin-friendly pitch of M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here.

DC benched two of their pacers who played the last match replacing both Lukman Meriwala and Chris Woakes with Amit Mishra and Shimron Hetmyer.

While Hetmyer is a batsman and the move is to strengthen the batting line-up since batting, especially chasing, has been a bit tough in Chennai as compared to Mumbai.

Adv.

Mishra has been included primarily to make use of the spin-friendly surface in Chennai.

He is the second highest wicket-taker in IPL history just behind Lasith Malinga.

Mumbai Indians too brought in off-spinner Jayant Yadav replacing pacer Adam Milne.

Adv.

Yadav’s job is to complement leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who is having a successful season.

“We have made one change purely because of the conditions -Adam Milne misses out and we’ve got Jayant Yadav,” said MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Yadav will be key against DC’s left-handed batsmen.

Adv.

–IANS

kh/