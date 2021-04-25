DC will have to guard against SRH's Rashid Khan: Kaif

Adv.

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) later on Sunday that tackling Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan would be the key on a slow and turning Chepauk track.

The slowness of the MA Chidambaram track has forced IPL teams to change their strategies, with Punjab Kings (PK) skipper KL Rahul using his slow bowlers to telling effect in the nine-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23.

Even Rajasthan Royals player and England allrounder, Ben Stokes, tweeted on Saturday about low-scoring matches in Chennai.

Kaif said that batting on the Chennai pitch is difficult but expressed confidence that the experienced Delhi Capitals batting line-up will be up for the challenge. He added that, “The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us on this pitch.

“Batting has been tough on this pitch, but we have got an experienced batting line-up. Shikhar (Dhawan) has been batting really well and (Steve) Smith batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh (Pant) has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign,” said the former India cricketer.

On all-rounder Axar Patel’s return to the Delhi Capitals squad, Kaif said, “With Axar returning to the squad, the balance of the squad is now perfect. He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing runners-up last season and it will be no different this year. Axar, (Amit) Mishra and (Ravichandran) Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us.”

–IANS

akm/pgh