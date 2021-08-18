DDCA elections to be held on October 25, 26 and 27

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections, for the posts of five office-bearers as well as directors, will be held on October 25, 26 and 27.

“It is expedient to issue the schedule of elections and therefore, by the powers vested in undersigned under the Articles of Association of the Company as well as the resolutions passed on 02.07.2021, following schedule is hereby issued,” said the election officer, Achal Kumar Joti, in a statement before mentioning the dates for the elections and the lead-up to it.

“Annual General Meeting and the Elections shall be held in strict compliance of the guidelines issued by the competent authority from time to time and by following COVID appropriate behaviour,” added the statement.

Schedule:

Issue of draft electoral roll: August 7

Last date for objection on the draft electoral roll/ list of members: August 30

Finalisation and publication of electoral roll/ list of members: September 21

Publication of election notice and regulations thereto: September 22

Filing of nomination: September 23 to 27.

Opportunity to remove objections: September 28 to 30

Issue of Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) with agenda, notes and annexures: October 1.

Last day to withdraw nomination: October 8

Publication of names of contesting candidates: October 9

Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Polling: October 25 to 27

Declaration and publication of result: October 28

–IANS

kh/akm