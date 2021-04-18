de Villiers, Maxwell propel RCB to 204/4

Adv.

Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a score of 204/4 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Maxwell scored 78 off 49 balls before de Villiers helped RCB take 70 runs off the last five overs, smashing an unbeaten 76 off just 34 balls. The two innings helped RCB survive a shaky start to the innings as they lost captain Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in the first two overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 204/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 2/39) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

