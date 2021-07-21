Deepika stuns world champion Alfiya at Youth National Boxing

Adv.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Haryana’s Deepika stunned the reigning Youth World Champion Alfiya Pathan, to cause a major upset at the 4th Youth men’s and womens National Boxing Championships at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sonipat.

In the women’s heavyweight (+81kg) quarter-finals bout held on Monday night, Deepika came up with a splendid show against Alfiya, the strong medal contender from Maharashtra, to secure a 4-1 victory. It was an intense battle between two upcoming boxers in which Deepika prevailed eventually.

Deepika, a bronze medallist in the 2019 Junior Nationals, will now take on Chandigarh’s Mehak Mor in the semi-finals. Mehak out-punched Rajasthan’s Rishika 5-0 in another quarter-finals match.

Meanwhile, 2021 Youth World Championships gold medallist Gitika, and bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham, continued their winning run in the tournament and progressed to the last-8 stage on Tuesday.

Haryana’s Gitika scored a convincing 5-0 victory against Rajasthan’s Yamini Kanwar in women’s 48 kg pre-quarterfinals bout, while in the men’s 51kg, Services Sports Control Board’s Bishwamitra notched up a commanding victory against Madhya Pradesh’s Shubham Sahu with Referee Stopping Contest (RSC) in the second round of the match.

The fourth edition of the Youth Men’s and Women’s National Youth Championships is the first domestic boxing event taking place in India after more than a year’s break due to Covid-19 pandemic. It involved around 479 boxers from across the country.

–IANS

bsk