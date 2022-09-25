Deepti had all the 'rights' to run out Charlie Dean, says Anjum Chopra

Charlie Dean was left amazed after she was run out by Deepti for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end in the 44th over.

Deepti was quick to note this and ended up executing the run out following which the all-rounder faced a lot of criticism. However, Anjum Chopra has come out in support of Deepti, saying, "if it was wrong, TV Umpire would have given not out".

"ICC has made these laws and it has been derived from the UK itself. Deepti had all the rights to run out a batter because the batter had left the crease prior to the delivery being bowled," Anjum Chopra told IANS on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket (LLC) match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants here on Sunday.

"On field umpire too had referred the decision to the third umpire and that decision came from there, so I don’t think there is any confusion or any disparity as to if any side was favoured or not favoured.

"I don’t know why there is confusion, if it was not in the laws of the game, both on-field and TV umpires would have said the batter was not out," she added.

The wicket gave India a 16-run victory as the visitors clinched the ODI series 3-0 following the win. Anjum Chopra lauded Team India for a "commendable" performance.

"It’s been very nice, I was there in 1999. There are a lot of areas where they need improvement but the Indian team winning the series is a healthy sign. It is a commendable performance since the Indian team didn’t have that kind of experience about conditions which England had," she said.

India has now made it six wins from six matches in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025.

–IANS<br>cs/inj