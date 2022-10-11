Delhi Capitals Celebrates Medical Fraternity With #DCforDoctors and Doctors' Cup

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Capital City’s IPL team, Delhi Capitals, on Monday honoured and put their weight behind the doctors who ensure the city is healthy when they joined hands with the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) during their annual fest, Synapse 2022, held recently.

The Delhi Capitals franchise, who have pledged their support for the medical fraternity with the #DCforDoctors campaign, was the official sports partner for the Fest and the sponsor for the Delhi Capitals Doctors’ Cup. The 4-day-long cricket extravaganza, Doctors’ Cup, was organised as a humble initiative to thank the doctors of Delhi for all their services.

One of the days at the fest was declared as “DC Day”, when the franc’ise’s CEO Dhiraj Malhotra commemorated the Acting Dean of the college, Dr. Anil Aggarwal, for the medical community’s tireless efforts during the pandemic and beyond. Staying with the show of gratitude, the day saw the college campus turn into a sea of blue, the Delhi Capitals announced in a release on Monday.

The four-day cricket tournament, won by the Maulana Azad Medical College Alumnus cricket team, saw Maulana Azad College of Medical Science finish as runners-up and Army College Medical Sciences finish as second runner-up. A total of 12 teams had participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, “When our city came to a halt during the pandemic, it was our medical community that worked a day in and day out to get us back on our feet. It is our absolute honour that Maulana Azad Medical College has picked us as partners for ‘Synapse’. To all the health workers, I would just like to say that DC is YOUR team,’and you’ve always got our support. Thank you for everything you do for our city.”

The #DCforDoctors campaign also involved some fun activities in the form of games such as ‘Throw it to Pant’ and ‘Bounce the Ball Contest’ among others.

–IANS

bsk