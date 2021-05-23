Delhi Capitals' Hetmyer to play for Multan Sultans in PSL

Adv.

Lahore, May 23 (IANS) West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with compatriot Johnson Charles, have been picked by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans for the remaining matches to be played in Abu Dhabi in June.

The hard-hitting left-hander Hetmyer will be making his PSL debut, while wicketkeeper-batsman Charles has represented Quetta Gladiators as well as the Sultans in earlier editions of the tournament.

The PSL had been suspended on March 4 after seven Covid-19 cases had come to light.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had immediately put the tournament, which commenced on February 20, on hold.

The PCB and the six PSL franchises had met virtually recently and decided to host the remaining 20 matches of the T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The date and details of the matches will be announced later after consultation with the franchise owners, the PCB has said.

At present, defending champions Karachi Kings top the points table with six points from five matches.

Four teams, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, had accumulated six points in the Karachi-leg, with Kings taking the top spot due to their better net run-rate.

The 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi occupy the second spot with as many points.

–IANS

akm/ksk/