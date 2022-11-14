Delhi Capitals trade Shardul Thakur for Aman Khan with Kolkata Knight Riders

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The all-rounder was bought by the franchise for INR 10.75 crore in the 2022 IPL Auction.

He played 14 matches and picked 15 wickets, including his career-best figures of 4/36 and scored 120 runs in the last edition.

All-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders, DC said in a statement on Monday.

Aman, who made his IPL debut last season for KKR, was acquired for INR 20 lakh in the 2022 IPL Auction.

–IANS

cs/bsk