Delhi Capitals urge Covid-19 survivors to donate their plasma

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Alarmed by the rate of Covid-19 spread across the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (DC) launched a campaign on Friday for people, who have recovered from the disease, to come forward and donate their blood plasma.

The therapy is one of the several treatments given to critically-ill patients where the plasma is extracted from the blood of fully-recovered Covid-19 survivors and injected into the bloodstream of infected patients.

Doctors and scientists are of the opinion that the antibodies in the plasma of recovered patients when injected into the bloodstream of critically-ill patients help them recover from the dreaded diseases faster.

With the second wave of Covind-19 having gripped Delhi and the country registering more than three lakh cases daily, DC launched a campaign in partnership with Fever FM to encourage ‘Covid-19 survivors to donate their plasma in the fight against the pandemic’.

Delhi Capitals tweeted: “#ProjectPlasma — A joint initiative by #DelhiCapitals & @FeverFMOfficial encourages COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma in the fight against this pandemic.”

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise also tweeted a poster, saying, “Project Plasma, let’s save every life. You are a superhero if you have recovered from Covid-19 because you have the power to save life.”

One of the DC followers wrote, “It’s time to think of each other and work for a greater cause. All the Covid recovered patients pls do donate your plasma to the ones who really need it now.”

DC last played Mumbai Indians on April 20 where they won by six wickets with five ball remaining.

–IANS

akm/kh