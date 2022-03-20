Delhi HC orders to block eight 'rogue websites' broadcasting IPL content

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed to block eight ‘rogue websites’ broadcasting content related to the upcoming Indian Premium League (IPL) by infringing the rights of official broadcaster Star India Pvt Ltd.

In the recently passed order, Justice Pratibha M. Singh directed the concerned authority to block such ‘rogue websites’ within 24 hours, so that the websites do not continue to stream content related to TATA IPL 2022 starting march 26.

Considering the fact that the IPL is slated to begin from March 26, there is an imminent need to protect the plaintiffs’ investment as also to ensure that these rogue websites do not stream illegally the cricket matches of TATA IPL 2022, read the order.

The blocked websites are — live.flixhub.net, stitichsports.com, vipleague.im, maxsport.one, gooal.top, t20wc.nl, vipstand.se and stream.btolat.online.

The plaintiffs had filed the suit seeking permanent injunction restraining violation of their broadcasting rights as also for the rendition of accounts and damages.

The court also took into account the submissions of the plaintiffs, including screenshots from the previous cricket matches, including the West Indies’ tour of India and the just-concluded Sri Lanka tour of India, which were aired without authorisation.

–IANS

jw/arm