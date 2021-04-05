Delhi lifts team title in Freestyle National Junior Wrestling

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi lifted the team championship with 195 points in the TATA Motors Junior & Sub-Junior (Cadet) Freestyle National Wrestling Championships, which concluded in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Sunday.

Haryana with 180 points came second, while the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) finished at third with 109 points.

This year, owing to the pandemic, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) organised the Greco-Roman and freestyle events at two different venues. The junior and sub-junior (cadet) national championships in Greco-Roman was organised in Chandigarh where wrestlers from Haryana had walked away with the overall team titles in both the sub-junior and junior groups.

Results (Junior freestyle): 61kg (Gold. Ravinder – SSCB; Silver. Ashish – Del; Bronze. Sudhir Jaat -Guj/ Jaskaran Singh — Pun); 70kg (Gold. Naveen – Har; Silver. Jaideep – Har; Bronze. Rahul – Chd/Abhimanyu – Del); 74kg (Gold. Vijay – Har; Silver. Ashish Kunar -SSCB; Bronze. Parmod – Pun/Vikas – Del); 79kg (Gold. Deepak – SSCB; Silver. Aman Singh – Guj; Bronze. Vicky – Har/Ashish – Del); 86kg (Gold. Praveen -Del; Silver. Jainty – UP; Bronze. Ankit – Har/Manjeet – Chd); 92kg (Gold. Prithviraj – Mah; Silver. Sunil – Ktk; Bronze. Rakesh – Har/ Neeraj – Har); 97kg (Gold. Ashish – Del; Silver. Sahil – Del; Bronze. Sahil – Pun/Manish – Har); 125kg (Gold. Anirudh – Del; Silver. Prithviraj – Mah; Bronze. Rohit – Har/Sahil -Del).

Team championship: I. Delhi — 195 points; 2. Haryana — 180 points; 3. SSCB — 109 points.

–IANS

