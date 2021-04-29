Delhi pitch will suit us unlike Chennai: MI skipper Sharma

Adv.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma heaved a sigh of relief on moving out of Chennai and winning their first match on a good pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

MI defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a surface that aided batting after having played and struggled on the spin-friendly pitch of Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“Guys were positive as they got to know we were going to Delhi, because it was a good pitch, not like Chennai!,” said Sharma after the match.

“Playing the conditions is very important. We knew that we’re going to play on good pitches after Chennai. We didn’t adapt well as a team there, but having said, it looks like from here on the pitch will suit us,” added Sharma. MI will play three more matches in Delhi before moving to Bengaluru.

Prior to Thursday’s tie, MI had lost three and won two of their five matches.

“We needed that win badly after a couple of losses. We did everything right today, right from ball one, and very clinical towards the end as well. Individuals took the responsibilities that were given to them, it was a collective effort,” added Sharma.

The right-handed opening batsman praised his bowlers saying they were responsible for the victory.

“I thought the bowlers did the job for us. In the last 7 overs we gave around 50 runs with 7 seven wickets in hand for them. It’s very easy to go down when we know they’re 110 in 12 overs, it’s very easy to lose confidence. But we stuck to our plans.”

–IANS

kh/