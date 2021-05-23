Delhi Police celebrates Sushil's arrest on World Wrestling Day

Adv.

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Delhi Police arrested India’s two-time Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar ironically when wrestling fraternity was celebrating World Wrestling Day.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, which nabbed Kumar, did not hide its excitement, tweeting, “An Olympian and a national wrestler, running wanted for a crime of murder, arrested on World Wrestling Day (May 23). Accused Sushil Kumar and Ajay arrested after a fortnight chase (sic) across 6 states/UTs. Shall now face the law of the land..”

The wrestling fraternity across the globe celebrates May 23 as World Wrestling Day because the inaugural World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships were held in Vienna, Austria on this day in 1904.

Olympic hopeful and Jakarta Asian Games champion in men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia tweeted an old picture of his with an Asian Championships medal and posted: “This is how it all started. Wishing you all a happy World Wrestling Day. This World Wrestling Day is all about helping each other to fight Covid-19, and motivate each other to be strong not only physically but also mentally.”

While 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist in wrestling, Yogeshwar Dutt also sent his wishes to all via twitter, former international woman wrestler Babita Phogat on her social media account posted: “Great wrestlers are not great because of there (sic) technique, they are great because of their passion.”

–IANS

