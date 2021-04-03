WorldSports

Delhi Student FC win in Delhi women's league football

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Shivani Rastogi scored the match winner for Delhi Student FC as they beat Garhwal Heroes Women FC by a solitary goal in the Football Delhi Women’s League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

In another match played at Dr Ambedkar Stadium, Royal Rangers FC defeated Royal FC by one goal to nil. Gauri Jangra scored for the winners.

Sudeva Delhi FC scored a comprehensive 6-0 win over Bangadarshan FA. Anita netted three while Thiemlalnei scored two and Vanya Luthra got one goal for the winners.

—IANS

