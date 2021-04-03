Delhi Women's League: Big win for Signature FC

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Suju Hangma and Sainjali Kemprai netted three goals each to help Signature FC score a thumping 11-1 over Goodwill FC in the Football Delhi Women’s League match at Dr Ambedkar Stadium here on Friday.

Sonia Marka, Karishma Rai, Sibani Sharma, Bhawna Yadav, Ibashisha Khongwet shot one goal each for the winners. Shibani Negi scored the lone goal for the losers.

In another match, Ahbab FC lost 0-5 to Friends United FC. Radhika got two while Harshita, Charvi Diesh and Yashodhara netted one each for the winners.

In the third match of the day, Hindustan FC scored a solitary goal win over Frontier FC. Ankush scored the match winner.

Hans Women FC beat Eves FC by 4-0 in the match played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Aveka Singh and Anushka Samuel scored two goals each for the winners.

—IANS

