ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Delhi World Cup: 2 Indian shooters Covid+, SAI says breach of SOP (Lead)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Two Indian shooters competing in the World Cup here have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been put in isolation leaving their participation in doubt while the Sports Authority of India (SAI) alleged that some international shooters breached the bio bubble.

Reacting several hours after the news broke out, the SAI said on Saturday evening that the “Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are not being adhered to at the Games hotel” and that could have led to the positive Covid result. SAI has asked the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the organisers, to submit as report on the breach.

“SAI has been made aware that during the ongoing Shooting World Cup in Delhi the Standard Operating Procedures are not being adhered to at the Games hotel and also some international players have ventured out to public places in the city, thereby breaching the bio bubble. SAI has written to the NRAI and asked the federation to submit a report on the same,” said the SAI statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before the SAI pointed out the breach of Covid-19 SOP, a coach associated with the Indian team had told IANS that some shooters were not following the protocol.

“Since two leading shooters have tested positive for the virus, they have been put in isolation,” a national level coach told IANS on condition of anonymity.

“Some people are not following social distancing norms at the official team hotel. Moreover, private functions are being organised at the same hotel. There are good chances of breach of bio-bubble that has been set up for the shooters participating in the World Cup,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, a leading rifle shooter from Europe had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital. He is already out of the World Cup.

As many as 300 shooters from more than 40 nations are participating in the World Cup that is being held in all the three disciplines — rifle, pistol, and shotgun.

India has fielded a big contingent of 57 shooters, including 15 Olympic Games quota winners, in the event being held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleStudy links angiography with reduced stroke treatment time
Next articleSindhu crashes out of All England Open semis
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

No overseas spectators allowed at Tokyo Olympics

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lausanne, March 20 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a meeting with four other bodies, decided to not allow overseas spectators for...
Read more
Sports

Shooting World Cup: Yashaswini gets India's first gold (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Yashaswini Deswal on Saturday won host India the first gold medal of the World Cup when she beat...
Read more
Sports

Bhuvi, Thakur, Kohli shine as India win 5th T20I, series (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Pacer Shardul Thakur took his second consecutive three-wicket haul while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell, taking two wickets,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

No overseas spectators allowed at Tokyo Olympics

Sindhu crashes out of All England Open semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 20 (IANS) Reigning world champion PV Sindhu crashed out of the All England Open semi-finals losing to Thailand's Porpawee Chochuwong in...

Delhi World Cup: 2 Indian shooters Covid+, SAI says breach of SOP (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Two Indian shooters competing in the World Cup here have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been put...

Study links angiography with reduced stroke treatment time

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 20 (IANS) A team of researchers have found that immediate angiography, rather than the standard computed tomography (CT scan), reduces stroke...

Big B 'deeply honoured' to receive 2021 FIAF Award

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday conveyed his thanks to International Federation Of Film Archives (FIAF) for honouring him...

Women's Senior One-dayers: Centurions Muskan, Aditi shine for UP (Round-up)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Centuries from Muskan Malik and Aditi helped Uttar Pradesh crush Rajasthan by 135 runs in the Women's Senior One...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates