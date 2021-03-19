ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi World Cup: Panwar, Babuta in 10m air-rifle final

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India’s world No 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta entered the eight-man final in the men’s 10 metres air rifle event on the opening day of the World Cup here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. The final will take place on Saturday.

In the 60-shot qualification round, teenager Panwar, who has won an Olympics quota place, shot 629.1 points to finish sixth. The 22-year-old Babuta scored 631.8 points to earn a third spot.

But Jakarta Asian Games medallist Deepak Kumar, the third shooter in fray, was off target as he finished in 12th place. The 33-year-old Air Force shooter scored 626.4. He had got an Olympics quota place in the 2019 qualification cycle. Since January, he has been out of form due to skin ailment and started normal training only in the first week of March.

Korea’s Taeyun Nam exhibited good form to finish atop the field with 632.1 points. Israel’s Sergey Richter was second with a score of 631.8 points.

Ukraine’s Oleh Tsarkov was fourth with a score of 630 points. Hungary’s Istvan Peni ranked 3rd in the global ranking shot 629.1 points to finish fifth.

Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA was seventh with 628.8. Korea’s Byounggil Choo was the eighth and last shooter to make cut for the final.

Hungary’s shooting legend Peter Sidi too missed the final. He shot 625 to finish 15th in the highly competitive field of 39 shooters.

–IANS

nns/kh

