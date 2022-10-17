Denmark Open: Lakshya, Srikanth, Prannoy, Saina lead India's campaign in Odense

Odense (Denmark), Oct 17 (IANS) Leading Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S Prannoy, and Saina Nehwal will spearhead the country’s Indian challenge in the BWF Denmark Open 2022 to be held from October 18 to 23 at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark.

In the men’s singles, World No.8 Lakshya Sen is the highest-ranked Indian and will start his campaign against World No.6 and Olympic medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in the first round.

World No.11 Kidambi Srikanth will face World No.14 Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the first round while his compatriot H.S Prannoy will need to get through the challenge of Zhao Jun Peng of China to move to the second round. Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will face off in the second round if they win their respective opening-round encounters.

In the women’s singles, Saina Nehwal is the lone Indian representative. Her first match is against the World No.30 Zhang Yi Man of China. The Round of 32 matches of the BWF Super 750 tournament will be telecast live on Sports18 1 SD & HD, according to a release on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games men’s doubles gold medallist pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the first round.

In women’s doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will clash against Amalie Magelund and Alexandra Boje of Denmark. In the mixed doubles opening round, the pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto will face Rinov Rivaldy and PH Mentari of Indonesia.

