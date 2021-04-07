Depleted SA take on Pak in series decider

Adv.

Centurion, April 7 (IANS) A depleted South Africa will take on Pakistan in the third and deciding ODI here on Wednesday.

South Africa, who survived a Fakhar Zaman onslaught on Monday, to survive and take the series into the decider, will miss the services of some of their key players who flew to India to join their Indian Premier League franchises.

The IPL begins on April 9.

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (both Delhi Capitals), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) have started to arrive in India for the cash-rich tournament that begins on April 9.

On Tuesday, Nortje and Rabada landed in Mumbai to join the Delhi Capitals squad.

The match will provide an opportunity to Pakistan to win their second-ever ODI series in South Africa. They had previously won a three-match ODI series a few years back under Misbah-ul-Haq.

Pakistan will be missing leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who is out due to injury.

The ODI series will be followed by a four-match T20I series.

–IANS

kh/