World Sports

Despite SAI rap, social distancing absent at wrestling nationals

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

By Rohit Mundayur

Noida, Jan 24 (IANS) The second day of the National Freestyle Wrestling Championships saw little change from the first as far as adhering to the Sports Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting competitions amid the Covid-19 pandemic was concerned.

On Sunday, the second and final day of the competition, entry into the competition area at the Noida Stadium was restricted but the situation in the spectators’ stands remained more or less the same. Moreover, spectators and fans continued to mingle with the wrestlers in the area around the practice mat that was separated from the competition area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masks or face covers in the stands appeared only on the few occasions that officials went around asking people to wear them. Alternate seating was also absent as spectators sat on the steps of the indoor stadium in the absence of chairs.

However, the presence of plush sofas and chairs did not result in alternate seating on the dais, beside the two wrestling mats, either where officials and dignitaries, including WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, were seated.

“Problem is that sports activities have opened up after a long time. This is the first real sports activity which had given entry to the general public. Many wrestlers have not fought for a long time and so their supporters and friends were here. The general public has also been starved of any sort of wrestling action and so they also came. It was difficult to control all of that and it was important for us to hold these nationals,” a WFI official admitted while speaking to IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) earlier on Sunday said that it had asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to furnish a report by Monday on the violation of SOP guidelines for competitions to be held amid Covid-19 on the first day of the nationals. It also said that it had “impressed upon them that the SOP for competitions has to be adhered to strictly”.

This was after the first day of the competition saw hundreds of spectators gathering to watch the nationals in the indoor wrestling hall of the Noida Stadium. Referees officiating bouts wore face shields and masks, but few others did the same while freely roaming around the competition area.

The Sports Ministry on December 27 had released in its SOP or resumption of sports competitions in the country. It had put a cap of 200 people to be allowed in the stands if the event is taking place in a closed space. It had also asked for thermal screening to be done at the entrance of the competition area, which was absent for much of the duration for which the wrestling nationals was held.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVarun Dhawan Weds Natasha Dalal Pics
Next articleBenitez parts ways with Chinese club Dalian
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Bill Gates receives first dose of Covid vax

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 25 (IANS) Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who has been a target of conspiracy theorists for his push for vaccinations,...
Read more
News

Sharad Kelkar surprised why people won’t go to theatres!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sharad Kelkar is surprised why people won't go to theatres; they have started going to pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, weddings!
Read more
Sports

Indian women's hockey team suffer 2-3 loss against Argentina 'B'

IANS - 0
Buenos Aires, Jan 25 (IANS) India women's hockey team suffered a hard-fought 2-3 defeat against dominant Argentina 'B' in their latest encounter on the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

India U-16 team beat UAE 1-0 in football friendly

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Youngster Sohail struck the target in the 79th minute from Taison Singh's cross to help India U-16 football team...

Ryan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record

Scotland's Josh Davey extends contract with Somerset till 2023

Korea's Kim earns thrilling one-shot win at The American Express

Indian women's hockey team suffer 2-3 loss against Argentina 'B'

Shikhar Dhawan's boat ride spells trouble for boatman

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021