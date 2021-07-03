Devised a system where we peak at the right time: Midfielder Nisha

Adv.

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) India women’s hockey team midfielder Nisha said on Friday that the players and coaching staff had put in place a system to ensure the side peaks in time for the Olympic Games, which commence on July 23.

The 25-year-old from Haryana will make her Olympic debut in Tokyo and is among the eight debutants in the Rani Rampal-led 16-member side.

“With only weeks left before we leave for Tokyo, we are putting in all the hard work required and all of us in the team are pushing each other to perform better in every session. I am glad to be part of such a system where the entire coaching staff is also pumped up to see that we peak at the right time,” said Nisha, who made her international debut against Uruguay in the 2019 FIH Women’s Series Finals in Hiroshima.

Adv.

“There is a lot of excitement within the team and all of us are looking forward to our first match against world champions Netherlands,” added Nisha.

A relatively new addition to the team, Nisha’s attitude on the field has won her a place in the Olympic-bound squad.

“Since my debut in Hiroshima, I have been getting the right exposure and opportunity to prove myself and I feel very fortunate that I was picked in the squad for Tokyo Olympics. Very few people get to live this dream so early in their international career.”

Adv.

Nisha’s journey in hockey began in Sonipat, Haryana, where her father works as a tailor in a retail store. He was instrumental in Nisha pursuing her dream to play hockey for India.

“My father always dreamt of seeing me play for India and even though he toiled day in and day out to ensure three meals a day for my family, he never discouraged me from playing hockey. He somehow managed to keep aside a few hundred rupees that would help me travel for a tournament.

“The financial condition of the family was not such that I could pursue a sport, but I was determined to face the odds and my father’s unconditional support allowed me to play,” said Nisha.

Adv.

“Now, through hockey I am confident I will be able to support my family financially and bring them out of poverty.”

–IANS

akm/in