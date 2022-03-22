DGC Open to be held from March 24, Gary Player unveils Trophy

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The inaugural edition of the DGC Open will be played from March 24 to 27 at the Delhi Golf Club and the trophy for the event was unveiled by the nine-time Major winner Gary Player, here on Tuesday.

The trophy, which will be presented to the winner of the 500,000 dollar tournament, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), is a replica of the iconic clubhouse of the Delhi Golf Club. The traditional Pro-AM for the Asian Tour event is on March 23.

The event will see a top-class field of 132 do battle for the 90,000-dollar top prize.

The field includes 132 professionals plus six amateurs. The field has players from 21 countries with 19 players who have won on the Asian Tour, and many more who have achieved success on the Indian Tour.

Representing the players were multiple Asian Tour titles winner, Shiv Kapur and Viraj Madappa, who won the first pro event on the redesigned DGC layout last year, which was part of the PGTI schedule.

As many as eight players have won Asian Tour titles on the DGC, but all on the older layout. This is the first Asian Tour event at the DGC since 2018 and the first professional event was held at the renovated DGC in October 2021.

The cut will be applied after 36 holes and 65 professionals and ties will progress to the weekend rounds with the winner taking home 90,000 US dollars.

Player, 86, and the one of the fittest ever players the game has seen, was also the man who renovated the course, which in the 1970s was designed by his friend and five-time Open winner, the late Peter Thomson.

“I would give this course a nine out of 10,” said Player. “Overall, I am very happy at the way the redevelopment has gone. I must also compliment the committee and members of the Club for the way they have maintained and utilised the course. This is a historic venue and one always feels hesitant about tweaking a classic course too much, but in this case, it has worked out very well.”

–IANS

avn/bsk