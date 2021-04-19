Adv.
Dhawan leads DC to emphatic 6-wicket win over PBKS

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Shikhar Dhawan’s 92 off 49 balls and Marcus Stoinis’s finishing act helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 10 balls to spare in the Indian Premier League despite having to chase a target of 196 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

PBKS scored 195/4 but DC ended up scoring 198/4 in just 18.2 overs.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 195/4 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69, KL Rahul 61; Lukman Meriwala 1/32) lose to Delhi Capitals 198/4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Prithvi Shaw 32; Jhye Richardson 2/41) by six wickets

–IANS

rkm/rt

