Dhawan to lead India on Sri Lanka tour, Hardik in squad

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Shikhar Dhawan will captain India on a six-match white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July, the Indian cricket board announced on Thursday. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be vice-captain of the 20-member squad announced. Five net bowlers have also been picked.

The all-India senior selection committee picked the squad for three ODIs and three T20I series, to be played between July 13 and 25, said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Itinerary (all matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo):

1st ODI 13th July

2nd ODI 16th July

3rd ODI 18th July

1st T20I 21st July

2nd T20I 23rd July

3rd T20I 25th July

