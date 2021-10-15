Dhoni knows how to bring an environment together: Watson

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson pointed out that Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni knows how to bring an environment together. He also said that Dhoni knowns how to bring the best out of his players in the team. Chennai are playing their ninth IPL final on Friday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.

“MS Dhoni just knows how to be able to continue to bring an environment together and just the best out of the players around them. That’s the reason why CSK has always had all these different match winners. It hasn’t just been one or two players that have stood out. He just knows how to allow people to get out of their own way,” Watson said on The Chennai Super Kings Show on Star Sports on Friday.

Watson, who spent three seasons at Chennai and was the player of the match in the 2018 final, was in praise of how Dhoni stood up in the Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. In a chase of 173, Dhoni applied finishing touches with an unbeaten 18 off just six balls to take his team to the final.

“And, yes, CSK haven’t been reliant on MS to score the runs that he’s had in the past. But when the team needed him the most, just like in that Qualifier match, the great man just stood up as he has so many times in the past. And that for me, is the absolute beauty of him as a leader and also as a cricketer as well to see that human element of just the great man standing up when the team needed him and he did it with flying colours again.”

–IANS

nr/akm