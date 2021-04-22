Dhoni's parents' health situation under control: Fleming

Adv.

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming that the health situation of captain MS Dhoni’s parents is under control and is being monitored. Dhoni’s parents had tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi.

“From a management point of view, we are well aware of his family’s situation. And the support is set up for MS and his family. Talking with MS, the situation is under control for now but we’ll monitor it in the next few days. It’s a tough time for everybody,” Fleming said in a virtual press conference after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which CSK won by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Dhoni’s father Pan Singh and mother Devaki are receiving treatment at the Pulse Super Speciality Hospital. Their oxygen level is stable.

“It’s (Covid-19) affecting India the way it is and it is reaching IPL with friends and family and hopefully not to the bubbles. We spent quite a bit of time talking about the care of friends and families in the wider group. We have that responsibility that MS has the support that he needs. We hope that his family recovers quickly,” said Fleming.

