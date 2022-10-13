DICC T20 Champions Trophy win will encourage next generation of cricketers, says coach MP Singh

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) MP Singh — the coach of Indian men’s deaf cricket team, which recently won the DICC T20 Champions Trophy in UAE, on Thursday said the tournament victory will encourage the next generation of cricketers especially in the deaf society, to work harder and become part of the national team in future.

India’s deaf cricket team recently beat South Africa by 39 runs in the final to clinch the DICC T20 Champions Trophy at Malek stadium .

“The tournament win is a big achievement for the whole team and deaf society. Even the children, who are not part of the team and playing cricket in different parts of the country, will be encouraged to play more and grow further, so that they can become the part of the national team in future,” coach Singh told IANS at the sidelines of an event of winners in the national capital.

KFC India – the principal sponsor of the India deaf cricket team on Wednesday hosted a “Meet & Greet” with the champions.The Indian side was the only undefeated team of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 where it came up with a spirited show with both ball and bat.

As per Singh, South African team was the toughest opponent for them during the tournament and they played us in the final. The coach also mentioned that things have become better for players in the last few years.

“Ever since the BCCI has formed the committee for the differently-abled cricketers of the country, things have improved for players. Their financial condition has become better,” he said.

Notbaly, the BCCI Apex Council had last year recognised the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) as the only body to promote cricket among physically challenged, deaf, blind and wheelchair participants, paving a way for them to play under the Board’s aegis.

On winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament. Roma Balwani, CEO Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “It was a very special tournament as team IDCA was playing their maiden international tournament post the pandemic, after the last tournament held in 2018 hosted in India.”

On the other hand, Moksh Chopra, GM, KFC India said that they feel privileged to be the principal sponsors of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association

“It was an honour to host the Indian deaf cricket team at our Special KFC restaurant today. Under the platform, KFC Kshamata we feel privileged to be the principal sponsors of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, and will continue to support the growth of the players & the sport of cricket for the specially-abled, drawing the spotlight on their talent through this partnership,” said Chopra.

Meanwhile, Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said that he is thankful of DICC managing committee headed by Chairman Stefan Pichowski for efficiently arranging DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament in Ajman, UAE from October 1 to 9 along with the coaches, skipper and sponsors.

–IANS

avn/inj