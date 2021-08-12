Dindigul Dragons beat Koval Kings inTNPL Eliminator

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Half-centuries by skipper D Hari Nishaanth (59) and Rajendran Vivek (52 not out) helped Dindigul Dragons defeat Koval Kings in the Eliminator match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

The five-wicket win on Wednesday night took Dindigul Dragons into the 2nd Qualifier where they meet Chepauk Super Gillies.

Hari Nishaanth played a key role as the Dragons were chasing the score of 143 for six that the Koval Kings reached in their allotted 20 overs.

The Dragons easily overhauled the target with Nishaanth scoring 59 off 44 deliveries, striking five sixes in the process. Vivek’s unbeaten 52 came off just 26 deliveries (1×4, 6×6) as they chased the target with 15 balls remaining.

Earlier, Koval Kings were guided by a half-century by Sai Sudharsan (57 not out) to a fighting total. Sudharasan struck four boundaries and two sixes during his 40-ball knock. Gurjapneet Singh was the best Dindigul bowler with three wickets for 22 runs.

Brief scores:

Koval Kings 143 for 6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 57 not out, Shahrukh Khan 28; Gurjapneet Singh 3-22) v Dindigul Dragons 144 for 5 in 17.3 overws (Hari Nishaanth 59, Rajenran Vivek 52 not out; Valliappan Yudheeswaran 2-22).

–IANS

bsk