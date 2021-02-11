ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Divij Sharan & Ankita Raina crash out of Australian Open

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne, Feb 11 (IANS) India’s Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina on Thursday lost their respective first-round matches in men’s doubles and women’s doubles event to crash out of the Australian Open Grand Slam.

Sharan, alongside Igor Zelenay of Slovakia, lost 1-6, 4-6 to the German pair Kevin Krawietz and Yannick Hanfmann in a match that lasted one hour and four minutes.

In women’s doubles event, Raina — who partnered with Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu — suffered a 3-6, 0-6 defeat to Australian pair of Belinda Woolcock and Olivia Gadecki in one hour and four minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Wednesday, Rohan Bopanna had bowed out of the men’s doubles event after he lost his first round contest alongside Japanese partner Ben McLachlan 6-4, 7(7)-6(0) to the South Korean pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song in a match lasting one hour and 17 minutes.

However, Bopanna will be seen in action on Friday when he will partner Duan Yingying of China to face UK-US pair of Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first round contest of the mixed doubles event.

Sumit Nagal earlier on Tuesday faced a crushing 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 defeat to Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis to bow out of the men’s singles competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleStrong defence line will be key to Indian hockey team's success: Surender Kumar
Next articleAtalanta beat Napoli, to meet Juventus in Coppa Italia final
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

Remedios and Shravya wins AITA Talent Series tennis titles

AITA Women's C'ship: Sravya Shivani-Sharmada win doubles title

Late Santana equaliser helps Hyderabad to 1-1 draw vs East Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021