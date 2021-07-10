Djokovic eyes 20th Grand Slam title to equal Nadal, Federer

Adv.

London, July 10 (IANS) Serbia’s world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic will bid for his 20th Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon Championships final against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday, which will bring him level with Roger Federer and Rafael as players with most singles titles in Grand Slam tournaments.

“It would mean everything,” Djokovic had said of another Wimbledon title on Friday night.

“That is why I am here. That is why I am playing. I imagined myself being in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy prior to coming to London. I put myself in a very good position,” he added.

Djokovic, who is into his seventh final at the All England club, is only the second male player after Roger Federer to reach 30 Grand Slam finals. Federer has reached Grand Slam finals on 31 occasions.

It looks likely that the 34-year-old will upstage both Federer and Nadal going forward as he looks fit enough to play on all kinds of surfaces.

Interestingly, the Serbian has reached the final after losing only one set in the tournament. That loss came in the very first set of the tournament.

Prior to this, he has lost two sets en route to the Wimbledon final on three occasions – in 2013, 2015 and 2019.

The veteran player, however, was cautious in his approach.

“Anything is possible in the final. Obviously, experience is on my side. But Berrettini has been winning a lot of matches on grass courts this year, winning Queen’s. He’s in great form. He’s serving big, playing big. So it’s going to be a very tough match I think for both of us. But I’m looking forward to a great battle,” added Djokovic.

–IANS

kh/bsk