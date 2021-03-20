ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Djokovic skips Miami Open, to spend time with family

By Glamsham Bureau
Belgrade, March 20 (IANS) Novak Djokovic will not compete at this year’s Miami Open since he is looking to spend time with his family amid Covid-19 restrictions, the world No. 1 player has announced.

“Dear fans, I’m very sorry to announce that this year I won’t travel to Miami to compete. I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year!,” wrote the 18-time Grand Slam champion on his twitter handle.

The 33-year-old Serbian is a six-time champion at the ATP Masters 1000 event, where he has won in 2007, 2011-12 and 2014-16. The only other player who has won six titles at the tournament is former world No. 1 Andre Agassi. Djokovic has a 44-7 record at the event, in which he has competed 13 times.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, but especially for players with families. As a father of two myself, I know how important it is to spend time with your children. Hopefully, we will have the opportunity to welcome Novak back to Miami next year,” said Miami Open tournament director James Blake.

Djokovic has won all the nine matches he has played in 2021, which included his run to a ninth Australian Open title. Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in the championship match at Melbourne Park in straight sets in February.

–IANS

kh/

Previous articleTennis' big four under fire for protecting rankings
Next articleWI start under-19 World Cup hosting bid process
