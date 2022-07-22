Djokovic to join Nadal, Federer, Murray at Team Europe for Laver Cup

London, July 22 (IANS) It will be a treat for fans to watch the ‘Big Four’ of tennis — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray — play together in the same team as they have joined forces to represent Team Europe for the first time in Laver Cup history.

As per ATP, Djokovic has announced his commitment to the event, with Nadal, Federer and Murray already confirmed to participate in the competition’s fifth edition, scheduled to be held in September, 2022.

The Serbian is set for his second Laver Cup appearance and will be seeking his first match wins in the competition.

Djokovic was a part of Team Europe’s winning 2018 side, but lost two Match Tie-breaks — one in singles and one in doubles — in his only matches. He teamed with Federer in doubles, but they fell to Team World’s Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock.

“Laver Cup is the only competition where you can have all the big rivals, the ‘Big Three’, ‘Big Four’ players joining in the same team,” Djokovic said at Wimbledon, where he won his 21st Grand Slam title earlier this month.

“Of course, it is a very different and exciting concept for us players, but also for the fans around the world,” he added.

Captain Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe has reigned supreme since the inaugural Laver Cup in 2017, lifting the trophy at all four of the event’s previous editions.

The 2022 Laver Cup will be held from September 23-25 at The O2 Arena. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman have committed to represent Team World alongside captain John McEnroe.

–IANS

avn/nj