Do not miss: BCCI shares 'unseen visuals' from dressing room after Oval win

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video of celebrations and reactions following Team India’s epic come-from-behind win at The Oval in the fourth Test against England.

India registered a thumping 157-run victory over the hosts to win their first match at the ground in 50 years.

“From the dressing room, we get you unseen visuals & reactions post an epic win from #TeamIndia at The Oval,” BCCI wrote while sharing a video. The players and supporting staff were seen hugging and cheering following the win.

“Very very happy. Especially when you are visiting any of these countries and you know that you are 2-1 up,” said stylish Indian opener Rohit Sharma in the video. The opener was named Man of the Match for his brilliant century.

Meanwhile, Indian speedster Umesh Yadav said, “We knew the wicket was flat so we had to put in a lot of effort on Day 5. We tried to bowl at good lengths and we tried to contain runs as we knew the wickets would come.” Yadav, playing his first Test since December last year, picked up three wickets in each innings and was India’s leading wicket-taker in the match.

Another player who had a massive impact on the game was Shardul Thakur. “The day I got to know I am playing the game, I planned on creating an impact in this game and creating such an impact that I make a useful and winning contribution for the team,” Thakur told BCCI in the video.

Thakur scored fifties in both innings and he also went on to take two crucial wickets, including that of Joe Root in the second innings which led to England’s collapse.

India and England will now face off at Old Trafford in Manchester in the final Test, which begins on September 10.

–IANS

Cs/bsk