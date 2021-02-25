ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Domestic hockey tournaments to be held from March

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Domestic hockey competitions in India will start with the women’s sub junior national championship which will be held in Simdega, Jharkhand from March 10 to March 18, 2021, Hockey India said on Thursday.

“Kicking off the season this year will be the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 which will be held in Simdega, Jharkhand from 10 March to 18 March 2021. The 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 will be held in Narwana district in Haryana starting from 17 March to 25 March 2021,” said Hockey India in its statement.

This will be the first time since February 2020 that domestic hockey tournaments will be held in India. The 10th senior men’s and women’s championship (A Division) as well as the senior women’s championship (B Division) were held in January and February 2020 while the remaining national championships were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey India has also instructed host state associations to appoint hygiene officers at every venue. Additionally, following the national federation’s standard operating procedure is a must for all participating teams, tournament officials and host states.

–IANS

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNorthEast look to complete turnaround with win vs Kerala (Match Preview 107)
Next articleSonu Sood teaches children global self-defence techniques
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Motera pitch comes under scrutiny again as spinners make hay

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, Feb 25 (IANS) The pitch for the third Test here at the colossal and grand Motera stadium looked more like...
Read more
News

Ranvir Shorey tests Covid negative, thanks netizens for prayers

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news...
Read more
Technology

Rehearsal for Feb 28 launch of India's rocket completed

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Indian space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said it had completed the launch rehearsal of its...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021