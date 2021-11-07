Don't have an adjective to describe mood in camp after Roy's injury: Morgan

- Advertisement -

Sharjah, Nov 7 (IANS) The injury to England opener Jason Roy has the potential to jeopardise the 2010 champions’ chances in the ICC T20 World Cup here and skipper Eoin Morgan said he would not assume the charismatic player won’t play in in the semifinals until and unless the scans and reports indicate otherwise.

Roy suffered a calf injury during the clash against South Africa on Saturday, which the Proteas won by 10 runs. The injury seemed serious as the batter could barely walk. The incident took place in the second delivery of the fifth over, when Jos Buttler and Roy took a single as the opener completed the run hopping on one leg and sat down on the ground before breaking down in tears.

Asked about the extent of Jason Roy’s calf injury, Morgan said, “It obviously didn’t look great. And we’ll wait to see what his movement is like. Probably send him for a scan and then go from there. It’s difficult to assume (the tournament is over for Roy). Obviously we’re all hopeful that he comes through in some manner or there’s some remedy to get him through one, if not two games. But we need to do what’s best for Jason ultimately and then the team.”

Morgan categorically said that unless the scans are in, he would not think about reconfiguring the side.

“No, I haven’t. That’s the easiest way to put it, I haven’t (reconfigured the side), sorry,” said Morgan, emphasising how important Roy was to England’s hopes in the tournament.

“He’s unbelievably important. He’s a guy that epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way that we play. You see how commanding he is at the top of the order, not only in T20 cricket but 50-over cricket as well. Obviously, two different partners in the two formats. But yeah, he’s as close as we get to surmising how the changing room should play,” added Morgan.

The skipper also made it a point to mention that one of the reasons for England’s loss to the Proteas was Roy getting injured.

“Obviously one of your premium batsmen goes down, that does occur to you, particularly given the form that he is in. On the other hand, you have guys that have not batted a lot in the tournament, came in; struck the ball really well, which is a great sign obviously for the semifinal.”

Morgan also said that his struggles with injuries to key players were keeping him on tenterhooks for a while now, adding that the mood in the dressing room after Roy’s injury was subdued.

“Difficult to describe (the mood). Like we are gutted for Jas, but also sort of half-hoping that he’s okay. I mean, for anybody to miss the latter stages of a tournament… that does hurt the mood. So yes, it’s difficult to describe. I don’t have an adjective.”

–IANS

akm/