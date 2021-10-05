Don't tamper with the side you've selected for T20 World Cup: Agarkar

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar feels that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should not make any changes to the side they have selected for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, scheduled to commence later this month.

“In my opinion, once you have picked the squad for World Cup — barring injury — I don’t think you should make any changes. Yes, there are guys at the moment who are not in their great form, but it only takes one innings — whether it’s bowling or batting — to change that form around, and that could still happen before the end of the IPL,” said Agarkar on Star Sports.

Both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are in the T20 World Cup squad and doubts are being raised about their form following a string of poor scores in the Indian Premier League this season for Mumbai Indians.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya too has played only a couple of games in the UAE, and that too as a batsman, raising doubts whether he is 100 per cent fit to play in the T20 World Cup.

But Agarkar said, “So, if you think that’s the best 15 you’ve picked going to the World Cup, my personal opinion, I would stick with it, because you gotta show faith in people even when things are not looking so good, because things can turn around very quickly.”

–IANS

akm/