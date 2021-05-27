Door still open for Matthews, Chandimal's return to SL team: Arthur

Adv.

Dhaka, May 27 (IANS) The door is still open for Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews and Dinesh Chandimal to make it to the playing XI of the national team, head coach Mickey Arthur has said.

“I think we just took the team in a direction. There’s certainly no door closed on any of them,” Arthur told reporters here.

“Angelo and Chandi are fantastic cricketers who are very much part of our Test unit at the moment. That’s the balancing act when you are transitioning a team, how you get it right. We will keep tweaking that until you do it properly,” he said.

Sri Lanka are looking to avoid a first ever series whitewash to Bangladesh. They lost the first ODI by 103 runs and then lost the second by 33 runs. The third ODI will be played on May 28.

–IANS

