Dortmund beat Copenhagen in UEFA Champions League group stage

Berlin, Sep 7 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund started their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win, cruising 3-0 past Copenhagen thanks to goals from Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham in Group D action.

The visitors from Denmark started brightly and almost shocked Dortmund as Zeca’s long-range effort flew just wide seconds into the encounter.

Dortmund quickly assumed control but lacked accuracy in front of goal, as Anthony Modeste pulled wide from ten meters before Salih Ozcan’s hammer fell short at the half-hour mark, reports Xinhua.

The BVB eventually got their reward and opened the scoring as Julian Brandt’s pass went into the path of Reus, who shrugged off one defender before slotting the ball past Copenhagen goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in the 35th minute.

Dortmund increased the pressure and made it 2-0 just seven minutes later when Giovanni Reyna’s pass allowed Guerreiro to slot home from eight meters.

Copenhagen again had a better start into the second half and should have halved the deficit after the restart, but Lukas Lerager couldn’t overcome Dortmund’s back-up custodian Alexander Meyer in a one-on-one from very close range.

Edin Terzic’s side took over as the match progressed, but Ozcan and Brandt squandered promising opportunities at the hour mark in quick succession.

Dortmund spurned another golden chance in the 80th minute when substitute Youssouf Moukoko failed to score with only Ryan to beat.

The Black and Yellows sealed the deal moments later though, as Bellingham finished off Reyna’s assist to make it 3-0.

The visitors thought they had reduced the arrears in the dying minutes of the game, but Rasmus Falk’s consolation goal was ruled out for offside.

“I think we staged a great performance today. It was an important game for us, and we took business seriously. We didn’t start either half well, but we scored twice in quick succession. It is good to come off with a winning start,” said Dortmund head coach Terzic.

