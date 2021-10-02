Double for Bengaluru rider Mohd Rafiq; Soundari tops in Girls category

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bengaluru’s Mohd Rafiq dominated the opening days proceedings in the second round of Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2021 at the Madras Motor Sports Club, here on Saturday, with a grand double while local challenger, Soundari Sindy topped the Girls category.

Rafiq was in imperious form as he won in both 2-Stroke 165cc and 130cc categories quite comfortably. After a disappointing practice run, he clocked 12.761 seconds in the Final Run of the 165cc class ahead of Chennai’s Prashanth (12.817) and Aiyaz Rem (12.969) for the 400-metre dash.

Earlier, Rafiq took the honours in the 130cc category with 12.962 seconds, followed by two others from Bengaluru, Touheed (13.438) and Abdul G (13.513).

Sindy emerged triumphant in a three-way battle in the Girls’ category (4-Stroke 165cc) as she overcame fellow-Chennai competitors Lani Zena Fernandez and Nivetha Jessica, the organsers said in a release.

The two-day event concludes on Sunday when four-stroke bikes, including the superbikes, will be seen in action.

The results:

Girls (4-stroke, up to 165cc): 1. Soundari Sindy (Chennai) (16.462secs); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Chennai) (16.522); 3. Nivetha Jessica (Chennai) (17.291).

2-Stroke (up to 165cc): 1. Mohd Rafiq (Bengaluru) (12.761); 2. Prashanth (Chennai) (12.817); 3. Aiyaz Rem (12.969).

3-Up to 130cc: 1. Mohd Rafiq (12.962); 2. Touheed (Bengaluru) (13.438); 3. Abdul G (Bengaluru) (13.513).

–IANS

bsk