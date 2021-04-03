Double for Kriish, Vanya wins girls crown at AITA U-16 Talent series

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Kriish Ajay recorded a fine double when he won both the singles and the doubles title in the KSLTA-AITA under-16 Talent Series, an event on the Tattvam Junior Tour, which concluded here on Friday.

After scoring an easy 6-1, 6-2 victory over Sriniketh Kannan in the singles final, Kriish then paired up with Anoop Keshavamurty and defeated the top seeded pair of Jason Michael David and Sriniketh in the title round of the doubles.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Vanya Srivastsav wore the girls’ crown when she overcame Sree Tanvi Dasari, seeded one notch above her with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

In the boys’ final, Kriish, who had lost to Sriniketh the last time they had played two years ago, showed much intensity on the court which unnerved his opponent a bit. With a break in the very first game, the 13-year-old student of Silver Oaks International School set the tone of the match before achieving two more breaks in the 3rd and 5th game while losing serve only once during the set in the fourth game to clinch the first set 6-1. In the second set, he got broken twice in the 1st and fourth and broke his opponent’s serve in the 2nd and 4th before winding up the set at 6-2.

Vanya came into the girls’ final with a moral advantage of beating her opponent the last time they had clashed. Today’s encounter was contested keenly until the sixth game in both the sets, post which Vanya took control of the match and the title. However, she failed to make it a double as she and her partner Gagana Mohankumar lost to the duo of Harshini N and Disha Santosh Khandoji.

Results Finals (Seedings in pre-fix)

Boys Singles

3-Kriish Ajay Tyagi bt Sriniketh Kannan 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Anoop Keshavamurty / Kriish Ajay Tyagi bt 1-Jason Michael David / Sriniketh Kannan 2-6, 6-1 (10-5)

Girls Singles

5-Vanya Srivastav bt 4-Sree Tanvi Dasari 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

2-Harshini N / Disha Santosh Khandoji bt 1-Vanya Srivatsava / Gagana Mohankumar 6-3, 6-2

–IANS

