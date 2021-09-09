Doubts over fifth Test as ECB, BCCI meet

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 9 (IANS) The Indian cricket board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in a meeting to discuss the feasibility of hosting the fifth and final Test after one more member of the support staff reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

“The ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are involved in a meeting at the moment,” confirmed a BCCI source to IANS on Thursday evening, the eve of the Test.

- Advertisement -

This comes days after members of the coaching staff — head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar — had tested positive for Covid-19 and were sent into isolation.

India lead the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs.

- Advertisement -

The third Test at Headingley was won by England by an innings.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

kh/bsk