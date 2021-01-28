ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Dream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland, Jan 28 (IANS) Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has extended its association with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), including its naming rights partnership with the men’s and women’s Super Smash competition, for another six years.

Dream11 teamed up with NZC in 2019 for one year and will now continue the partnership until 2026, as per an official media release from the cricket board.

The extended partnership also includes Dream11 becoming an official partner of the Black Caps and will allow cricket fans to engage more deeply with New Zealand cricket by creating their own fantasy sports teams on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our previous arrangement was a massive success, so it’s great to be announcing a deeper, long-term partnership with Dream11,” NZC Chief Executive David White said.

“One of NZC’s key objectives is to grow the game we love and India has always been an important market for us; no other country follows cricket like India. NZC has been expanding its commercial footprint outside New Zealand and this is a good example of the potential of our domestic products and the opportunities they offer,” he added.

Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said that the company was delighted to extend its partnership with NZC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The current agreement builds on our previous partnership and takes it to the next level. We are equally excited to become an official partner of NZC and bring New Zealand’s unique cricketing experience to Dream11’s 100 million users,” Mudaliar said.

“We are confident that this will further drive interest and fan engagement for NZC matches among Indian sports fans,” he added.

The Black Caps are next slated to take on Australia in a five-match T20I series at home beginning February 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSheffield United stun Man United in Premier League
Next articleCSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Abdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel

IANS - 0
Dhaka, Jan 28 (IANS) Former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak has been named in the selection panel of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).A meeting among...
Read more
Sports

CSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist

IANS - 0
Johannesburg, Jan 28 (IANS) Zak Yacoob, chairman of Cricket South Africa's interim board, has stepped down from his post following the publication of...
Read more
Sports

Rabada 8th Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

IANS - 0
Karachi, Jan 28 (IANS) Right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the eighth South Africa bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Juve ease past SPAL to set up Inter clash in Coppa...

IANS - 0
Rome, Jan 28 (IANS) Juventus have moved into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Serie B side...

Abdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel

CSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist

Sheffield United stun Man United in Premier League

Rabada 8th Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021