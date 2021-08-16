Dressing room leaks could derail Aussie summer: Adam Gilchrist

- Advertisement -

Perth, Aug 16 (IANS) Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist said on Monday that Cricket Australia (CA) should put a stop on the leaks concerning coach Justin Langer. If that doesnt happen, then it could ‘derail the summer’.

Langer is currently in quarantine with the Australian team in Adelaide after the white-ball tours to West Indies and Bangladesh. Australia lost 4-1 to West Indies in five T20Is at St Lucia before losing to Bangladesh by the same margin in as many T20Is in Dhaka.

They only won an ODI series against the West Indies in Barbados (2-1). Earlier in the year, Australia had lost the four-match Test series at home to India 2-1.

It was reported last week that Langer had an angry exchange with a Cricket Australia staff member over a Bangladesh victory video posted on cricket.com.au following the series loss.

Gilchrist is worried that the recent performances combined with leaks could “derail” the upcoming Australian summer of cricket.

“The main concern is the fact that there is leaks getting out because the journalists I did speak to on Friday after they got in touch with me saying they’ve just got direct lines into the team. That’s a concern,” said Gilchrist in SEN Radio’s Breakfast show, Gilly and Goss.

He added, “Justin (Langer) is aware of that. Justin is very aware of these perceived issues with his management style and he’s going to keep trying to work with that and I’m sure the players will try to help work alongside that as well.”

The 49-year-old further said, “The bigger issue, and it will derail the summer if it doesn’t get sorted out, is that these journalists have direct line of contact with people within the inner sanctum there and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to let it get out. It is going to derail the summer if they don’t get a hold of it.

“So, Cricket Australia need to try and address this very quickly and if everyone believes the best thing to do is to move on from Justin Langer as a coach, do it sooner rather than (later) because it’s just going to create a side issue which will continue to be a circus,” added Gilchrist.

–IANS

nr/akm