du Plessis ends Dhawan's reign over Orange Cap

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Faf du Plessis ended Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Shikhar Dhawan’s reign at the top of the Orange Cap table in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

du Plessis’s 38-ball 56 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took his run tally for the season to 270, thus giving him a five-run lead over Dhawan at the top of the run scorers’ chart for this season. Dhawan has been the highest run scorer this season since April 20.

Meanwhile, du Plessis’s opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad entered the top 10 with man of the match knock of 75.

SRH’s Rashid Khan, meanwhile, got into the top three of the Purple Cap table after taking three wickets in Wednesday’s match. The Afghanistan spinner now has nine wickets and trails second-placed Avesh Khan by three. RCB’s Harshal Patel remains firmly at the top of the table with 17 wickets.

