Duleep Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer 'fine' after being hit on the neck on a wild throw

Coimbatore, Sep 16 (IANS) India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was hit on the neck on a wild throw during a Duleep Trophy game on Friday, is fine and has been discharged from the hospital.

In the post-lunch session, Iyer, who is representing Central Zone, opened his account with a six off West Zone seamer Chintan Gaja. In the next ball, he defended it right back to Gaja, who in anger threw it back at Iyer, hitting the batter’s neck.

The 27-year-old immediately collapsed to the ground causing some tense and unpleasant moments at SNR College Cricket Ground with a doctor on duty rushing to the field. The ambulance arrived in the middle of the ground and the stretcher was out too. However, the all-rounder decided to walk out of the field, retiring hurt.

Later, Iyer came back on the ground and Tanush Kotian dismissed him on 14. He was also taken to the hospital for customary scans and was discharged after being found okay.

“He is fine and back in the team hotel. I have spoken to him and he looks quite ok now,” an official of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), who was at the ground when the incident took place, told Cricbuzz.

“It was a relief that there was no concussion. He did not feel dizzy and he looked fine. But he went off the field and the doctors on duty attended to him. He came back to bat again. After he got out, he was taken to the Kauvery Hospital in the city and all things appeared normal. He has sounded fine,” the official added.

Iyer, who has played two ODIs and nine T20Is, has been out of selectors’ favour.

“I was hit below my ear. It was a shock initially but I am absolutely fine,” the KKR all-rounder said.

Asked whether he will be able to play in the second innings, he said, “I don’t know, I have been kept under 24-hour observation. I will have to see how things go.”

–IANS

avn/bsk