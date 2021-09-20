Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC take on Indian Navy with quarters in sight

- Advertisement -

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Indian Navy Football Team for a spot in the quarter-finals of the 130th Durand Cup on Tuesday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Delhi FC will take on Kerala Blasters Football Club in the other Group C match to be played on Tuesday at the Mohun Bagan ground.

With the last two games of the group stages remaining, all four teams from Group C have a chance to advance to the knockouts.

But the onus will be on Bengaluru FC as they are the stronger entity in the fray.

Bengaluru FC are relatively better placed with four points from two games, courtesy a win and a draw. Even a draw in the next game will see them through. Indian Navy are on three points and have a more difficult task at hand.

The leaders of this group will clash with Army Green in the quarter-finals while the other team to go through will have to face FC Goa. Ahead of the game, team coach of Indian Navy football team, Abhilash Vasantha spoke about the pressure of playing an ISL side Bengaluru FC in a crucial game.

“It is not about ISL or I-League team. We are playing with Bengaluru FC. They are a good side with very young talents and some senior squad members. They have played both their games very well. We are also a good side with many ISL and I-League players. If we score early, the game will change. We worked very well in our finishing. Let’s hope for the best,” he said.

Speaking about their approach in the upcoming game, coach Naushad Moosa said, “At BFC, we just believe in playing good football and trying to win games. It’s not only about points or something. It is all about playing good football. So, I don’t want to put any pressure on the boys, for a draw or for a win. It’s just that we go there and play good football, results will come.”

–IANS

bsk