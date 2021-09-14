Durand Cup: FC Bengaluru United beat Mohammedan SC 2-0, top group

- Advertisement -

Kalyani, Sep 14 (IANS) FC Bengaluru United defeated home side Mohammedan SC 2-0 on Tuesday as they topped Group A and claimed bragging rights in the 130th Durand Cup football competition at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium.

The game was goalless at half-time and owing to the rain-hit conditions, the deadlock was turning to be hard to break. The breakthrough came in the 64th minute when Thokchom James Singh scored a goal.

With only one goal separating the two sides in the business end, the game was headed towards a nerve-wracking finish in the final few minutes.

All doubts were cast aside, however, when Mohammedan conceded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Slovenian forward Luka Majcen stepped up and made no mistake in converting the spot-kick and rubber stamping Bengaluru United’s status as Group A leaders.

Meanwhile, the quarter-the Group A fixture between Indian Air Force (IAF) and CRPF, which was scheduled to take place at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground, had to be called off due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain and waterlogging. Both sides have been awarded one point each.

–IANS

bsk