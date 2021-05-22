Early stay in Southampton gives NZ advantage for WTC final: Southee

Adv.

Southampton, May 21 (IANS) New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee said that arrival in Southampton early to undergo quarantine and training will help Kiwis get acclimatised for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India especially since they will be staying in the same rooms and using same facilities on return from the two-Test series against England.

New Zealand play two Test matches against England from June 2 to June 14. It will be followed by the WTC final against India from June 18 to 22 here.

“It’s nice to be here (Rose Bowl). The guys can familiarise themselves. I imagine we’ll probably be in the same room when we come back,” said Southee.

“When you come back for the final, you’re a little bit more comfortable having spent some time here and use the facilities and hopefully can get out and make the most of that later in the squad game in the middle,” he added.

Southee said playing three back-to-back matches won’t be hectic.

“It’s exciting to play three Test matches in a short space of time,” Southee said after his first training session on arrival in Southampton.

“It is something that the team doesn’t get to do that often. We’ve come off a bit of a break, which has been nice, and we’ve been able to get some conditioning into our bodies.”

He added that the next two weeks leading up to the Test series against England will be spent in preparation.

“We will using the next couple of weeks to get ourselves prepared and ready to play three Test matches. They are in quick succession but we have had a chance to prepare physically leading into this with some strength and conditioning stuff. Now, it’s just getting our loads to a point over the coming weeks so that we can rock on to those three Test matches,” he said.

–IANS

kh/