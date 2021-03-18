ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Early wickets against India key: Wood

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) England pace bowler Mark Wood has said that early wickets have been the key for England keeping India in check.

The Eoin Morgan-led side restricted India to 156 in the third T20I after limiting them to 124/7 in 20 overs in the first T20 International.

“Early wickets have been key. When we put a dent in India’s batting line-up then it makes it harder for them to get a big score at the end and they have to go doubly hard late on. That game plan will be the same whether it’s bowling first or bowling second,” said Wood, who has been the chief architect of England’s wins in the first two T20 Internationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood feels that despite the performance, his place is still not guaranteed due to the competition in the team.

“We have got that many good bowlers that I don’t feel like my place is a given. Ultimately we all want to be part of that group that plays in the World Cup and hopefully wins it for England. We have got plenty of back-up so it’s important that as a group, no one takes their spot for granted,” Wood added while speaking to the media.

The right-arm pace bowler said he is still learning the new tricks of the trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My role has been pretty clear but behind the scenes I am still trying to learn new things, slower balls, trying to get better at my yorker bowling. There are always things to improve, these are the conditions we’re going to come up against in the World Cup so it is about trying to get the right skills in place to adapt on any given surface or pitches we might come across here,” added Wood.

–IANS

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRoss Taylor to miss first ODI vs B'desh through injury
Next articleManipur thrash Gujarat 17-0 in sub-junior hockey
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Chahal's poor run of form a worry

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) Ever since leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put in a man-of-the-match performance as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, picking three...
Read more
Sports

4th T20I: England's pace a big challenge for India (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) England's pace bowling and opener K.L. Rahul's position in the playing XI, especially at the top of the order,...
Read more
Sports

3rd T20I: Kohli loses cool after Thakur's lazy fielding

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli could be seen losing his cool over medium-pacer Shardul Thakur's slow reaction on the field...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cancer survivors face elevated heart disease risk: Study

Adivi Sesh on Hindi debut 'Major': It's an Indian movie

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurHyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is currently shooting for the bilingual film "Major", a film inspired by the...

Just Reel It: Songs that have gone viral on social media

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main kaun tha"...

Chehre Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

Dialogues Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The traier of Chehre gives powerful dialogues from the lead actors Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Check out Chehre Dialogues below:

All England C'Ships: Sindhu through, Saina out in 1st round

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) PV Sindhu went through to the second round of the All England Open Championship with a 21-11, 21-17 win...

Tokyo Oly chief creative director quits over derogatory remarks

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 18 (IANS) Tokyo Olympic chief creative director Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after making derogatory remarks about a popular female Japanese entertainer,...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates